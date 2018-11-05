Posted: Nov 05, 2018 9:24 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2018 9:24 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning. At the forefront of the discussion was a tort claim filed by the Riley family regarding damages to their property stemming from storm damage and debris from the district three barn.

The Riley’s claim that they were not informed that insurance ruled the incident as an act of God. District three commissioner Bud Frost defended that he went about protocol. The Riley’s claim that they still have debris from the incident on their property.

The commissioners approved a detention services agreement with Sequoyah Enterprises for juveniles at $26 per day. A detention transportation reimbursement claim was also approved.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again on Tuesday, November 12.