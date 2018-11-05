Posted: Nov 05, 2018 9:42 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2018 11:08 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners held a short meeting early Monday morning. A resolution regarding a donation of $100 from the Dewey basketball team for general use at the Washington County Free Fair was passed first.

A declaration of surplus of three Monroe Snow Plows in commissioner Mike Dunlap’s District 2 followed. Dunlap says they bought new snow plows approximately 5 years ago and they haven't been used. That's why the item found itself on the agenda and the commissioners approved to move the snow plows to surplus.

Next, the Washington County Commissioners reviewed the county clerk’s cashbook and summary report for the month of October. The report showed $59,160 in utility money that the Washington County Commissioners approve.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap would go on to mention a new business item in the meeting that the commissioner would approve. They commissioners would approve a contract with Walton Construction to repair the roof at their building at the amount of $44,700.

The Washington County Commissioners will have their next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13 as they will have Monday off for Veterans Day.