Posted: Nov 05, 2018 10:07 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2018 10:12 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will meet Monday night at Dewey City Hall for their first meeting of the month. Items on the agenda include a discussion on advertising on a local billboard for economic development. Later on, Dewey’s City Attorney Bo Estes will ask the council to move into an executive session to discuss Dewey’s economic development further.

Following the executive session, the Dewey City Council will discuss and possibly vote on establishing a minimum bid for the city-owned property located at 501 N. Downing Avenue.

When the city council meeting adjourns, the council will move into the Dewey Public Works Authority meeting to discuss the approval of claims and other new business that may have arisen since their last meeting.