Posted: Nov 05, 2018 10:32 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2018 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

Several items find themselves on the Dewey School Board’s Monday evening agenda. A presentation regarding the 2018 Fiscal Year budget will take place first in the meeting. The Dewey School Board will also review high school and middle school dropout reports and a college remediation report for the high school.

Two fundraisers request for the 2018-2019 school year will also be discussed on Monday evening. The fundraisers regard the National Honor Society at the high school and their membership dues, and the high school's Key Club hot dog raffle with processing. They will go on to have final approval of their Estimate of Needs and the DPS Budget Summary.

As for administrative items, they will take action to approve the Annual Election Resolution to the Washington County Election Board to call for a Board of Education Primary Election. If necessary, the election would take place on Feb. 12, 2019. A Board of Education General Election, if necessary, could take place on April 2, 2019 to fill the school board number-4 seat which will have a 5-year term. They will take action on a contract with Pediatric Assessment & Counseling Services, LLC for the school year too.

Personnel items to be discussed include the hiring of a sign language interpreter and a nighttime maintenance crew member. They will also take action to approve all personnel contracts for the 2018-2019 school year.