Posted: Nov 05, 2018 2:21 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2018 2:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library will offer three computer classes in the month of November.

On Monday, Nov. 12, instructor Leslie Calhoun will cover what is available on the Google Chromebook and how it works, shortcuts to use it, how to change its desktop and how information is stored. The class will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Library’s meeting room B. Participants are welcome to bring their charged and registered Chromebooks to class.

Calhoun will also demonstrate how to search on the Overdrive’s website and how to check out and download e-books and audiobooks on Tuesday, Nov. 13. Overdrive is a service offered by the Library that lets patrons borrow e-books and audiobooks for free. Participants are welcome to bring their charged and registered tablets and e-readers to class. This class will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Library’s meeting Room C.

Instructor Nadine Hawke will introduce a wide variety of social media sites such as Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram — but with a particular emphasis on Facebook on Thursday, Nov. 15.

Class size is limited so registration, while not required, is appreciated. For more information or to register, contact the Reference Desk at 918-338-4169.