Posted: Nov 05, 2018 2:26 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2018 2:26 PM

Garrett Giles

Nowata will have a Veterans Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 10. The lineup will begin at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Nowata City-County Library on 224 South Pine Street. The parade route will go downtown, turn right at the City Drug Store, and finish in front of the Nowata County Historical Museum. The Nowata Chamber of Commerce says they will have over a hundred small flags to hand out to kids during the parade.

(Photo credit: Nowata Chamber if Commerce)