Nov 05, 2018

Garrett Giles

59-year-old Mickey Don Johnson appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday afternoon facing a DUI charge and an open container charge.

According to an affidavit, the arresting officer conducted a traffic stop in Bartlesville and noticed an alcoholic odor from Johnson’s person when he approached the vehicle. The arresting officer also stated that his speech was slurred and his eyes were watery.

When the officer began instructing Johnson on the nystagmus test, the defendant couldn’t stand on his own. Johnson failed the nystagmus test. No further standardized tests were performed.

Johnson admitted to the officer that he had consumed five cans of beer earlier that night. The officer reports there were three open beer cans that were nearly empty in the pickup Johnson was driving.

Once at the jail, the officer conducted a breath test and Johnson’s BAC came in at .31. Johnson’s bond was set at $10,000 and he is to appear in court on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.