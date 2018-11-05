Posted: Nov 05, 2018 4:59 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2018 5:10 PM

Ty Loftis

Many important items were tabled to next Tuesday’s Osage County Commissioners meeting, but many important items got discussed at Monday morning’s meeting.

One such item included possibly moving the 911 department to the Sheriff’s office. Sheriff Eddie Virden is in favor of the move.

County Commissioner Darren McKinney wanted to hear some more information on the subject before making a final decision, though.

County commissioner Kevin Paslay brought forward the option of having a three person emergency management service advisory board. McKinney was concerned that others might want to be on the board.

The County Commissioners also decided to table action regarding charging an occupational tax for beer and wine license for entities under county jurisdiction. The County Commissioners are also waiting to get more information regarding the possible move of the Osage County Tourism Gazebo.

County Commissioner Kevin Paslay brought up the importance of companies legally obtaining utility permits.

The next regular scheduled board meeting will be next Tuesday at 10 o’ clock.