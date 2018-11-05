Posted: Nov 05, 2018 5:02 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2018 5:08 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

You can verify your voter registration, find your polling place and view your sample ballot by way of the Oklahoma State Elections Board's website. Just click on the link and fill in your name and birthdate. The website will return your voter ID information including your party affilliation and your polling place name and address.

There is also a link for you to view or download a sample ballot. Choose the PDF version and you can print an exact copy of the ballot you will find in your polling place. The HTML version will display the information onlne but not the way it will look at the polling place.

Polls are open on election day from 7 to 7.