Posted: Nov 05, 2018 6:36 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2018 7:30 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey School Board meeting on Monday night saw administrative and personnel items approved.

On the administrative side, the Dewey School Board approved an Annual Election Resolution to be sent to the Washington County Election Board. The resolution, if necessary, will call for a Board of Education Primary and General Election in 2019.

Superintendent Vince Vincent explains the elections depends on several factors. If there's no contest for the fourth school board seat, the Board of Education Primary Election on Feb. 12 and the General Election on April 2 wouldn't be necessary. The fourth school board seat comes with a 5-year term.

As for other items, the Dewey School Board approved an annual contract with Pediatric Assessment & Counseling Services, LLC for the 2018-2019 school year.

Two fundraisers were also approved at Monday night’s meeting. The fundraiser for Dewey High School’s National Honor Society was approved to collect membership dues. The Key Club at the high school also saw their hot dog raffle with processing approved.

The board gave a final approval for the 2018-2019 Estimate of Needs in the meeting. They also went on to approve the hiring of a sign language interpreter and a nighttime maintenance crewman.

Drop out and remediation reports for Dewey High School were heard. 10 students dropped out in 2018 compared to 2017’s 5 students. Vincent says the average normally sits between 5 and 10 students and that the 2017 and 2018 numbers really represent the low point and high point of the dropout situation. As for the middle school dropout report, no drop outs were reported.

To end the meeting, the board approved their personnel contracts for the 2018-2019 school year.