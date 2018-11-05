Posted: Nov 05, 2018 7:25 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2018 7:31 PM

Advertising for a local billboard was approved to start Monday night’s Dewey City Council meeting. Several businesses approached City Manager Kevin Trease about advertising all of Dewey’s businesses by having the “Shop Local Shop Dewey” ad on a billboard.

Trease explains that with all the events they have like The Blizzard and Celebrate Dewey that it would be a good thing to advertise all their businesses in the name of economic development. Prices vary for location and Trease asked the council to keep the budget around $700 to $800. That price amount should take care of the art and the two-months worth of rent for the billboard.

Following the item’s approval and public comment, the council voted to go into executive session to discuss economic development in Dewey.

A minimum bid for the city-owned property located at 501 N. Downing Avenue was approved last in the city council meeting. The council set the minimum bid for the property at $1,000 for the two lots in the area.