Posted: Nov 05, 2018 8:58 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2018 8:58 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council approved a financial incentive package to keep manufacturing jobs here Monday night. Bartlesville Development Authority President, David Wood asked the council to approve 550 thousand dollars and to build a new manufacturing facility in the industrial park for Phillips Precision Machining.

Wood told the council Siemens announced early this year that was closing its local operation and move to Houston. Bartlesville would lose 120 high-paying jobs in the process. Wood detailed the discussions with Phillips and the problems that were solved to make the package work.

Councilman Jim Curd commended Wood and Phillips on the agreement. He says the deal involves things the city has done before

Phillips will get a 3 acre site in the industrial park and receive a 200 thousand dollar forgivable loan.