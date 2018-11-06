Posted: Nov 06, 2018 4:02 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2018 12:38 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Several people spoke in favor of and against the proposed name of the green space project between the Price Tower and the Community Center Monday night. Comments were heard from a claim that the proposed name wasn't on some of the original surveys to claims that the public wasn't informed of meetings.

The Bartlesville City Council heard a presentation on the proposed plan for the layout from Scott Ambler of Ambler Architects and an architect from the Taliesin West group. Ambler said the proposed plan would integrate features that would channel water from heavy rainfall away from the community center parking lot. He also said the proposed plan would result in more parking that what is presently available.

Ambler says the layout incorporates areas for future additions to the space. Councilman Jim Curd complimented what he called the bones of the plan

The council adopted the layout but chose to postpone naming the space. Mayor Copeland compared the process to naming a baby