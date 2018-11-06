Posted: Nov 06, 2018 11:58 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2018 1:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Lowe’s announces the closure of certain underperforming store locations as part of its ongoing strategic reassessment.

To focus on its most profitable stores and improve the overall health of its store portfolio, the company say they will close 51 stores in the U.S. and Canada combined. Most associates at theses stores will be extended opportunities to transition to a similar role at a nearby Lowe’s store. The majority of the impacted stores are located within 10 miles of another Lowe’s store.

The Lowe’s in Bartlesville was not listed in that closure. Lowe’s expects to close the impacted stores by the end of the company’s 2018 fiscal year on Feb. 1, 2019. You can find a list of Lowe's closure here.