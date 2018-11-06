Posted: Nov 06, 2018 12:03 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2018 1:16 PM

Garrett Giles

At the end of the Dewey City Council meeting Monday night, the council members went into the Dewey Public Works Authority meeting. The new Dewey Police Building found itself at the forefront of the authority’s discussion once again.

City Manager Kevin Trease says trusses should be put up and the front porch poured in the next two days. By the following week, Trease is hopeful that the roof will be sealed and that windows will be installed. Getting the building sealed up will allow work to continue into the winter, says Trease.

Eventually a sidewalk will rest in front of the police building and their will be front side parking. Trease says he has talked with the residents next door to the new building too to discuss building a retaining wall to fix an elevation issue.

The Dewey City Council will have to approve the retaining wall plans. Trease says he's working on the numbers to bring to the council sometime next spring.

The building, once complete will provide the Dewey Police Department with approximately 5,000 square feet to work with. The current police building is currently under 1,000 square feet.