Posted: Nov 06, 2018 12:31 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2018 12:34 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Commissioner Kevin Paslay recently got back from the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma Conference in Norman and Paslay says he learned a lot of valuable information.

Paslay said his main takeaway was the opioid workshop he attended.

Paslay believes after going to this conference, he knows how to better manage the opioid problem facing Osage County.

Paslay attends these conferences every three months.