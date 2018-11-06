Posted: Nov 06, 2018 2:38 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2018 2:38 PM

Garrett Giles

A man arrested in Bartlesville appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of false impersonation and marijuana possession.

According to an affidavit, Foster Mackenzie Glenn was pulled over because he had tag light out. Once pulled over, Glenn got out and talk to the officer. Glenn pulled out his wallet at that point to show the officer he didn't have his license and identified himself at that point as Christopher Madison.

The officer then asked Glenn to search the wallet and Glenn gave the officer permission to search the wallet. After searching the wallet, the officer noticed several cards with Glenn's name on them.

The officer then asked Glenn to pat him down for weapons. In the process, the officer felt something in his front pocket which ended up being Glenn's license. It was then that the officer found an outstanding warrant for Glenn's arrest.

After placig Glenn in custody, the officer searched Glenn's car and found a black bag with a leafy substance later identified as marijuana. Glenn saw his bond set at $2,500 and he is to appear on a felony status docket Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.