Posted: Nov 06, 2018 3:30 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2018 3:32 PM

Ty Loftis

Ree Drummond will be one of seven Oklahomans getting accepted into the 91st annual Oklahoma Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 15 in Tulsa.

Being inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame is the highest honor an Oklahoman can achieve. Since the Oklahoma Hall of Fame’s inception in 1928, only 691 individuals have received the honor.

The names of Hall of Fame members, along with interactive portraits and exhibits, can be seen at the Gaylord-Pickens Museum in Oklahoma City. The inductees are also recognized on granite monuments in the Heritage Plaza at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

Joining Drummond in the 2018 Hall of Fame Class include Charlie Christian, David Rainbolt, Mo Anderson, Paul Allen, Jon R. Stewart and Carrie Underwod.