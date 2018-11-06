Posted: Nov 06, 2018 4:24 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2018 4:24 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Union football is making its first playoff appearance since 2006. The Cougars earned the third-seed out of Class A District 6 after winning five of its final six games of the season. OKU squares up with 9-1 Morrison in the first round of the playoffs.

Cougars head coach Stephen Trammell thinks playoff appearances could start becoming a yearly thing.

This group of upperclassmen experienced the angst of falling just short of the playoffs last season at 4-6. Senior quarterback Hunter Harris has been instrumental in the team’s change to the spread offense. Linebacker Joseph Russ has anchored the defense. Trammell credits improved tackling after 0-4 start as another major reason why the team rallied in the second half of the season.

The Cougars head to Morrison for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday. We’ll have more coverage on this game throughout the week.