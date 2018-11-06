News
Election
Posted: Nov 06, 2018 6:03 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2018 9:32 PM
Election Results - Live on KWON
Election coverage LIVE on KWON 1400/ 93.3 brought to you by Phillips 66, Bartnet IP, Triangle Serum and Totel CSI.
City of Bartlesville: Councilmember Ward 2
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Remona K. Colson
|
1,011
|
30%
|
5 of 5
|
Paul Stuart
|
2,324
|
70%
Precincts: 5 in Washington
City of Bartlesville: Councilmember Ward 4
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Joel Rabin
|
533
|
36%
|
6 of 6
|
ALAN GENTGES
|
1,047
|
64%
Precincts: 5 in Washington, 1 in Osage
|
FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 10
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Judd Strom (Rep)
|
7,925
|
65%
|
26 of 26
|
Kevin Stacy (Dem)
|
4,232
|
35%
Precincts: 11 in Nowata; 13 in Washington; 2 in Osage
|
Washington County Commissioners District #1
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Mitch Antle
|
3,553
|
66%
|
7 of 7
|
Tom Scott
|
1,850
|34%
Precincts: 7 in Washington
Nowata County Sheriff
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Terry Sue Barnett (Rep)
|
2,886
|
83%
|
11 of 11
|
Kenny D. Freeman
|
610
|
17%
Precincts: 11 in Nowata
Nowata County Commissioner District #3
|
Precincts: 4 in Nowata
|
Osage County Assessor
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
ED QUINTON JR. (REP)
|
8,993
|
59.22%
|
28 of 28
|
LISA TRAYLOR (DEM)
|
5,290
|
40.78%
|
Osage County COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 1
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
RANDALL JONES (REP)
|
2,499
|
56.3%
|
12 of 12
|
JERRY HOWERTON (DEM)
|
1,940
|
43.7%
|
United States Oklahoma District # 1 Representative
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Kevin Hern (Rep)
|
118,112
|
59%
|
252 of 326
|
Tim Gilpin (Dem)
|
83,303
|
41%
« Back to News