News


Election

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 6:03 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2018 9:32 PM

Election Results - Live on KWON

Share on RSS

 

Evan Fahrbach

Election coverage LIVE on KWON 1400/ 93.3 brought to you by Phillips 66, Bartnet IP, Triangle Serum and Totel CSI.

 

City of Bartlesville: Councilmember Ward 2

 

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Remona K. Colson          

1,011

30%

5 of 5

Paul Stuart

2,324

70%

Precincts: 5 in Washington

 

City of Bartlesville: Councilmember Ward 4

 

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Joel Rabin         

533

36%

6 of 6

ALAN GENTGES

1,047

64%

Precincts: 5 in Washington, 1 in Osage

 

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 10

 
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Judd Strom (Rep)

7,925

65%

26 of 26

Kevin Stacy (Dem)

4,232

35%

Precincts: 11 in Nowata; 13 in Washington; 2 in Osage

 

Washington County Commissioners District #1

  
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Mitch Antle

3,553

66%

7 of 7

Tom Scott

1,850

 34%

Precincts: 7 in Washington

Nowata County Sheriff

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Terry Sue Barnett (Rep)

2,886

83%

11 of 11

Kenny D. Freeman

610

17%

Precincts: 11 in Nowata

 

Nowata County Commissioner District #3

   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Troy L. Friddle (Dem)

 656

58%

4 of 4

Bud Frost (Rep) - Incumbent

431

42%

Precincts: 4 in Nowata

  

 

Osage County Assessor

 
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

ED QUINTON JR. (REP)

8,993

59.22%

28 of 28

LISA TRAYLOR (DEM)

5,290

40.78%

 

Osage County COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 1

 
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

RANDALL JONES (REP)

2,499

56.3%

12 of 12

JERRY HOWERTON (DEM)

1,940

43.7%

 


 

United States Oklahoma District # 1  Representative

  
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Kevin Hern (Rep)

118,112

59%

252 of 326

Tim Gilpin (Dem)

83,303

41%

 

 

 


« Back to News