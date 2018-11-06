Posted: Nov 06, 2018 6:03 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2018 9:32 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Election coverage LIVE on KWON 1400/ 93.3 brought to you by Phillips 66, Bartnet IP, Triangle Serum and Totel CSI.

City of Bartlesville: Councilmember Ward 2

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Remona K. Colson 1,011 30% 5 of 5 Paul Stuart 2,324 70%

Precincts: 5 in Washington

City of Bartlesville: Councilmember Ward 4

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Joel Rabin 533 36% 6 of 6 ALAN GENTGES 1,047 64%

Precincts: 5 in Washington, 1 in Osage

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 10

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Judd Strom (Rep) 7,925 65% 26 of 26 Kevin Stacy (Dem) 4,232 35%

Precincts: 11 in Nowata; 13 in Washington; 2 in Osage

Washington County Commissioners District #1

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Mitch Antle 3,553 66% 7 of 7 Tom Scott 1,850 34%

Precincts: 7 in Washington

Nowata County Sheriff

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Terry Sue Barnett (Rep) 2,886 83% 11 of 11 Kenny D. Freeman 610 17%

Precincts: 11 in Nowata

Nowata County Commissioner District #3

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Troy L. Friddle (Dem) 656 58% 4 of 4 Bud Frost (Rep) - Incumbent 431 42% Precincts: 4 in Nowata

Osage County Assessor

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting ED QUINTON JR. (REP) 8,993 59.22% 28 of 28 LISA TRAYLOR (DEM) 5,290 40.78%

Osage County COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 1

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting RANDALL JONES (REP) 2,499 56.3% 12 of 12 JERRY HOWERTON (DEM) 1,940 43.7%





United States Oklahoma District # 1 Representative