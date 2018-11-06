Posted: Nov 06, 2018 9:15 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2018 9:15 PM

Bartlesville voters decided two city council races on election day. Paul Stewart beat Remona Colson for the ward two seat on the council 2324 to 1011. Stewart was excited about the win

Stewart has talked to many voters over the past few weeks but he says now the work begins.

Incumbent ward four councilman Alan Gentges won re-election over Joel Rabin 1047 to 533. Gentges sees the vote as a mandate on what he has been doing

Gentges sees the vote as a result of conscious effort to listen to people.

Significantly more voters turned out this year than in the mid-term election four years ago.