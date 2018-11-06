Posted: Nov 06, 2018 9:23 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2018 9:23 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Judd Strom picked up 65 percent of the vote to win the State House District 10 race. Nowata County voters supported former superintendent, Kevin Stacy but Washington County voters made the difference in the election.

Strom complimented not only Stacy Tuesday night but he remembered the rest of the field in the Republican primary when he called it the cleanest election he can remember

Strom won 7925 to 4232.