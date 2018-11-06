Posted: Nov 06, 2018 9:31 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2018 9:31 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Mitch Antle will serve another term as Washington County's District 1 Commissioner. The vote was 3553 to 1850 over Tom Scott. Antle says the win and the margin of victory validates what he has been doing in county government.

Antle joins District 3 Commissioner, Mike Dunlap who won the Republican primary but didn't draw an opponent in the general election for another term on the board of commissioners.