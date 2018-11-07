Posted: Nov 07, 2018 10:38 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2018 10:38 AM

Ty Loftis

With all 28 precincts reporting out of Osage County, Democrat Jerry Howerton, the incumbent for County Commissioner District 1, lost to Republican Randall Jones 2,499 votes to 1,944.

In the Osage County Assessor race, the Republican, Ed Quinton Jr. defeated the Democrat Lisa Traylor, by a total of 8,993 votes to 6,192 votes.

In the State Representative District 66 race, the Republican Jadine Nollan, defeated the Democrat Angela Graham, 416 votes to 205 votes.

In the State Representative District 35 Race, Republican Ty Burns defeated Jasha Lyons Echo-Hawk, 248 votes to 105.

In Osage County Judd Strom got 674 votes to Kevin Stacy’s 141 and Kevin Stitt got 8,623 votes to Drew Edmonson’s 6,193.