Posted: Nov 07, 2018 10:40 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2018 10:40 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Veteran’s Day parade will start downtown this Saturday, Nov. 10. Post-Commander for the American Legion Post 105 John Harbison says everyone is in 100th anniversary celebration mode as they will celebrate 100 years since the end of World War I. Harbison says the 100th anniversary for the American Legion Post is also approaching so it's an exciting time.

World War II veteran and Bartlesville native Fred Brooks will be the grand marshal in the parade. Harbison says that Brooks was in a prisoner of war camp in Germany during WWII and went through a long winter during the war before he was liberated with others thanks to Russian troops.

When Brooks returned to the states, he worked for a construction business in Bartlesville for several years. Harbison says Brooks is one of a few WWII veterans alive today and they believe he deserved the highest respects in this parade for the service he gave to the country.

American Legion Post 105 Secretary Tyler Hartzell says they currently have 5 floats signed-up for the parade. 25 combined individual veteran and community organizations have signed-up to be in the parade as well.

The parade on Saturday will start at 11 a.m. at the Phillips parking lot. Contact Tyler Hartzell at 918.914.1209 for more information or to sign up for the parade.