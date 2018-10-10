Posted: Nov 07, 2018 11:11 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2018 11:11 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville’s Kiwanis Club chairs and organizes the Bartlesville Christmas Parade which will have a new start time this year. The Bartlesville Kiwanis Club has organized and chaired the event since 2010.

Kiwanis Club member Pat Gamble says the parade is really aimed at recognizing some of Bartlesville’s youth. The Christmas Parade acts as a fundraiser to support the Kiwanis Club's scholarship program which recognizes 8th grade youth as well as sophomores and seniors in Washington County.

Several sponsors have already stepped up this year, Gamble says. They are still looking for businesses, however, to sponsor a few remaining items in their parade. Gamble says they need a Presenting $1000 sponsor and a sponsor for the Dewey High School Band. They also need a sponsor for the parade’s “A Family Christmas” theme. The sponsor spots will be settled on a first come first served basis.

Parade entries for businesses cost $30 and $15 for non-profit organizations. To get a $5 discount, entries have to be submitted before Nov. 15th.

Lineup for the parade starts at 2, judging begins at 5 and the parade will start at 6:30 on Saturday, Dec.1. Retired Police Chief Tom Holland and retired City Manager Ed Gordon will be the grand marshals of the parade. For more information, call the Kiwanis Club at 918.977.3400.