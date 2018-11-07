Posted: Nov 07, 2018 1:13 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2018 1:13 PM

Max Gross

A few Washington County residents appeared for arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

25-year-old Jamal Jones of Bartlesville appeared on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, officers found marijuana on Jones’ person after he was pulled over for not having current tags Jones posted a $1,000 bond. Jones pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in 2011.

20-year-old Taylor Cobb of Bartlesville made her second appearance on a felony child neglect charge. Affidavits allege that Cobb ignored her infant daughter while a large marijuana cigarette was being smoked in the child’s presence. Council for Cobb requested that she be released from jail on a personal recognizance bond to enter a drug rehab program in Muskogee. The State of Oklahoma granted the request. Cobb will be released on Friday morning. Cobb will appear in court next on Nov. 16.