Posted: Nov 08, 2018 10:37 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2018 10:37 AM
Nowata City Hall to Hold Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Garrett Giles
There will be a Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Nowata City Hall Thursday, November 15th, from 9 to noon. The Nowata Chamber of Commerce encourages you to clean out the medicine cabinets and safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired medications.
Used and unused needles, syringes and lancets will also be collected at City Hall. Used and unused needles, syringes and lancets will be accepted if they are stored in a puncture proof container. They ask that you please label the container as “SHARPS.”
