Posted: Nov 08, 2018 1:38 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2018 1:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The Junk’n with 2 Hip Chicks roadshow out of Tulsa is coming to the Pawhuska Fairgrounds for the first time ever this weekend.

They will be bringing all of your shopping needs under one roof. There will be anything from botiques, repurposed furniture, home décor, jewelry, metal art, health and beauty supplies and more.

Cost is $5 and anyone under the age of 12 is admitted free of charge. The fun begins at 9 in the morning on Saturday. The first 25 people admitted through the door will get a swag bag full of goodies. Door prizes will be given out every 45 minutes