Posted: Nov 08, 2018 3:06 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2018 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

The Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville are staying busy. As the 2018 year comes to an end, Program Director Jacob Wilson says he enjoys the added work.

Wilson said he welcomes anybody to join the Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville.

Wilson would like to thank all of his volunteers and encourages anybody to volunteer.