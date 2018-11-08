Posted: Nov 08, 2018 3:36 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2018 3:36 PM

Max Gross

Newly elected Nowata County Sheriff Terry Sue Barnett is set to be sworn in at 5:01 on Friday. Barnett beat out current sheriff Kenny Freeman with over 83% of the vote during Tuesday’s midterm election.

Barnett will be sworn in at the Nowata County Courthouse in front of Judge Carl Gibson. Nowata County Commissioners Chairman Doug Sonenberg says that because Freeman was appointed and not elected, Barnett can take over right away.

Sonenberg says the quick appointment has nothing to do with Freeman’s pending felony embezzlement charge for allegedly misappropriating over $6,000 worth of school supplies. Freeman is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 17.

As for Barnett, she plans on putting her 24 years of law enforcement experience right to work. Barnett says she is making deputy training a priority.

Barnett served as a member of Tulsa Police Department for 24 years. She’s been a Nowata County resident since 2015.