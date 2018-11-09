Posted: Nov 09, 2018 9:43 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2018 9:43 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools will hold a regular scheduled school board meeting Monday evening inside the Administration Building.

The board will vote to approve many things on the agenda, including the 2018-2019 financial audit, which will be presented by Sanders, Bledsoe and Hewett. The board will also vote to approve the educational improvement grant.

There will be discussion and possible action regarding an agreement with the test of economic literacy or TEL for online concurrent enrollment. The board will also vote to approve the Bright Arrow Messaging System for the 2019 school year.

The board will also vote to use FanCloth as a way for the boys junior high basketball team and the high school soccer team to sell apparel and do a fundraiser.

The meeting starts at 5:30 for those interested in attending.