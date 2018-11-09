Posted: Nov 09, 2018 10:21 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2018 10:21 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska football team will be having a sendoff this afternoon at 4 p.m. as they travel to take on Rejoice Christian.

The Huskies will leave the locker room and turn south on Lynn Avenue before hitting 9th street and going south on Kihekah. The bus will then turn east at the Triangle Building on Highway 60 and head to Rejoice Christian.

The public and local businesses alike are encouraged to be outside to cheer on the Huskies as they travel to take on the Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Owasso.