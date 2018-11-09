Posted: Nov 09, 2018 11:48 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2018 11:48 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska cheer squad placed sixth out of 30 in the Class 2A Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Game Day State Competition.

The girls competed in three preliminary rounds and earned a first place finish in fight song to make the finals.

Seniors on the team include Cassidi Hindman, Maddy Burd and Kiana Taylor.

Juniors include Shelby Bute, Alyssa Reynalds, Tatyana Curry and Katie Mathes.

Bobbi Walker, Jozelyn Brace, Haley Grooms, Arianna Soliano, Cadi McLain, Lili Jones, Karlie Long and Ne’Vaeh Taylor are all under