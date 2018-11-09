Posted: Nov 09, 2018 1:05 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2018 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

There will be area restaurants in Bartlesville offering promotions and discounts for Veterans and all active-duty service members on Veterans Day this Sunday.

Rib Crib will be offering a free dine-in meal with a choice of two meats and one side. Mazzios will offer a small, two-topping pizza free of charge. That offer is good for dine-in only.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of small boneless or traditional wings for all Veterans and active-duty service members. Veterans and active duty military members can eat free of charge at Golden Corral on Monday, Nov. 12 from 5-9 in the evening.

Veterans and current military service members have the opportunity to get a free haircut at Great Clips on Sunday.