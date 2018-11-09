Posted: Nov 09, 2018 2:48 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2018 2:49 PM

Garrett Giles

A Japanese TV production company based out of Los Angeles, California attempts to open a safe at the Heritage Theater Café and Pub in Dewey Friday afternoon. Store operator Gazella “Giz” Robinson says the TV Tokyo Network wanted to record a segment for their show called "Mr. Tokoro's Great Lesson You Never Learn in School."

Production coordinator Yudai Ishihara says they always want to film segments about the U.S. According to Ishihara, Mr. Tokoro is a famous comedian in Japan. Ishihara says they normally find their information on safes on the Internet. Reddit is what Ishihara believes was used to find the safe in the Heritage Theatre Café and Pub in Dewey before they called the City of Bartlesville.

In the past, TV Tokyo has gone to Colorado to find old antique Levi jeans as well as other places nationwide. They plan on airing the show about the safe in Dewey on Dec. 28. They say the date is subject to change.