Posted: Nov 09, 2018 3:25 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2018 3:25 PM

Ty Loftis

Patricia Marchant was arrested in Dewey Thursday afternoon and charged with possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine possession, possession of stolen property and unlawful proceeds.

Officers observed multiple individuals loading items onto a trailer that was attached to a white Ford pickup truck that was parked at Choctaw and 5th. After calling their supervisor, they determined it was best to do a search warrant right then due to the possibility of the property being moved.

According to an affidavit, Marchant opened the door and agreed to speak with the officers. When asked if there was anybody else in the house, Marchant replied by saying, “yes, Kyle.” It was Kyle Johnstone, who had a Washington County warrant. Johnstone was transported to the Washington County Jail for his warrant.

The officers then searched the residence for stolen property. A number of meth pipes were found with residue on them, along with a burnt spoon with liquid still in it.

Marchant’s next court date is scheduled for Tuesday and bond is set at $5,000.