Charlie Taraboletti

Newly elected Nowata Count Sheriff Terry Barnett took the oath of office Friday afternoon. Nowata County Judge Carl Gibson administered the oath in front of a courtroom filled with friends of the new administration. Barnett says the transition to the staff she intends to work with will start officially next week.

Barnett said Tuesday after the votes were counted that she intends to focus on training for her department and she reiterated that intent on Friday.

There was a large contingent of law enforcement at the ceremony that began at 5:01 Friday afternoon. Some people were part of the sheriff's department but others were there from other departments

Barnett won election by earning more than 83 percent of the vote.