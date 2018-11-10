Posted: Nov 10, 2018 11:33 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2018 11:33 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

\r

Beginning next week, you will have the option of reporting some crimes online using the City of Bartlesville website, www.cityofbartlesville.com. Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles says his department can now offer an online crime reporting option that will give you a more convenient way to report certain crimes.

According to Roles, you can use the online system to report lost property, theft, theft from a vehicle, vandalism, bike theft and phone harassment. He says you should still use 911 in case of an emergency. If you don’t wish to use the online reporting option, you can still make a report of any non-emergency crimes by contacting the Police Department's non-emergency number, 918.338.4001.

Roles calls the online reporting option a win/win for both citizens and Police Department staff. He says the online reporting tool will provide a more convenient customer service option as well as bring the Bartlesville Police Department more up to date on good uses of technology.

To use the online reporting option, go to www.cityofbartlesville.org and click on "Report a Crime" in the "Popular Pages" section. Select the report type and fill out the interactive form. Forms will be submitted to Police Department staff and referred to the appropriate personnel.

You can call the Police Department for more information at 918.338.4050.