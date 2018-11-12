News
Posted: Nov 12, 2018 6:34 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2018 6:34 AM
Snow is falling
Snow is falling this morning. The forecast as of 7 this morning calls for 2 to 4 inches to fall. So far, streets -- including the bridges -- are in good shape, but be prepared. Remember to slow down a bit and increase your following distance.
• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
• Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call ODOT's ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997) or go to www.okroads.org. For turnpike information, call the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.
If drivers must travel out of state they are urged to check area road conditions before heading out.
Out-of-State Road Conditions
Arkansas 501-569-2374 www.idrivearkansas.com
Colorado 303-639-1111 www.cotrip.org
Kansas 866-511-5368 511.ksdot.org
Missouri 888-275-6636 www.modot.org
New Mexico 800-432-4269 www.nmroads.com
Texas 800-452-9292 www.drivetexas.org
