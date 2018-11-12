Snow is falling this morning. The forecast as of 7 this morning calls for 2 to 4 inches to fall. So far, streets -- including the bridges -- are in good shape, but be prepared. Remember to slow down a bit and increase your following distance.

• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.