Posted: Nov 12, 2018 10:43 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2018 10:43 AM
Skiatook Chamber to Host "Thanks 4 Giving" Meal
The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will have its “Thanks 4 Giving” meal on Wednesday from noon to one. The lunch will take place at 940 W. Oak Street, inside the First Baptist Church of Skiatook. Cost is $7 per person.
Join the Chamber of Commerce and guest speakers in learning how to keep your technology safe during the upcoming holidays. Also, there will be an announcement on upcoming events in the city of Skiatook.
