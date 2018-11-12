Posted: Nov 12, 2018 10:45 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2018 10:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Winter weather has struck our listening area overnight. Two inches of snow and sleet are expected to accumulate in the area from now until 6 this evening according to the National Weather Service. Bartlesville’s Public Works Director Keith Henry says crews are out and prepared to handle the impending winter weather.

Henry asks that you drive slow and take your time, giving yourself plenty of clearance between other vehicles to avoid collisions. That includes snow plows.

The highways, Henry says, are maintained by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. If you see any issues with Washington Boulevard, Hensley Boulevard or Adams Boulevard, contact ODOT.