Posted: Nov 12, 2018 10:52 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2018 2:58 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The winter weather event has caused some power outages. As of just before 2 o'clock, Public Service Company of Oklahoma shows 20 customers in the Chelsea area are without power and 6 customers in the Nowata area are without power. Because the water on the lines will freeze as temperatures drop, you can expect the number of outages to rise. If you lose power, call PSO at 888-218-3919. We have a link to the outage reporting website.

Verdigris Valley showed only a few outages in the Skiatook and Collinsville areas around noon. According to their 4 o'clock report, VVEC currently has 31 customers without power in the Owasso area. If VVEC supplies your power and you experience an outage, call 918-371-2584.