Posted: Nov 12, 2018 10:55 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2018 10:56 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners acknowledge Veterans Day Monday, Nov. 12. They will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

On the agenda for Tuesday’s commissioners meeting is a Fourth Quarter Emergency Management Performance Grant report that will be presented by Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox. A State of Oklahoma and Board of Oklahoma Utility Relocation agreements and letters to AEP, Rural Water District 3 and AT&T for a job piece in District 3 will follow.

The Washington County Commissioners will also consider quitting a claim deed. A claim for salary and benefits for the Washington County Court Clerk for the month of October will come next in the meeting, followed by a Washington County Sheriff’s report and/or a verification of claims for the Board of Prisoners.

Lastly, the commissioners will check a report from the Washington County Election Board and review letters from District Attorney Kevin Buchanan, and from Donnie and Nancy Casteel.