Posted: Nov 12, 2018 12:16 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2018 12:16 PM

Ty Loftis

In observance of Veterans Day on Monday, the Osage County Commissioners moved its regular scheduled board meeting back to Tuesday morning at the Osage County Courthouse.

There were many items that got tabled last week and the County Commissioners will begin talking about them once again this week.

Kurt Bickel of the Indian Nations Council of Governments, will be at the meeting to discuss the possibility of moving the 911 department to the Sheriff’s Office. This came about after Sheriff Eddie Virden and Kay Kelley, Director of Osage County E911, came to the conclusion it would be best to hear from Bickel in regards to the possible move.

Larry Bergner will give a health department update, as Marilyn Cooper made it known in citizens input last week that she wasn’t pleased with how things were operating at the health department.

After approving the use of an oversite committee for EMS last week, the County Commissioners will now take action on assembling members of the committee. There will also be possible action taken to improve security in Judge Kane’s Chamber area.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the Osage County Courthouse for those interested in attending.