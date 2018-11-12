Posted: Nov 12, 2018 2:05 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2018 2:23 PM

Garrett Giles

Six-month road bids have been accepted by the Washington County Commissioners in recent weeks. The commissioners aimed at finding the lowest bids in 15-pages worth of bids for several different road materials.

Washington County District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says they also want to take options that make sense, especially when it comes to road rock supplies. Antle says the road rock portion of the six-month bids boils down to who has what the commissioners need when they need.

For commissioner Antle and District 2 commissioner Mike Bouvier, they plan on using either APAC-Central Inc. or Bison Materials LLC for their road road supplies. District 3 commissioner Mike Dunlap believes he will stick with Candy Creek Crusher LLC for road rock in his district since it’s in close proximity to the southern portion of the county he manages.

As for other six-month road bids that have been awarded by the Washington County Commissioners, aggregate supplies will go to APAC-Cental, Inc since they were the only ones to submit a bid. Hot mix/hot lay per ton with asphalt for types A through C goes to Bison Materials LLC while hot mix/cold lay per bag has been awarded to T&C Asphalt Materials (per bag) and Tulsa Asphalt LLC (per ton).

The concrete bid has been awarded to Bartlesville Redi-Mix across the board as they were the only bidders for the product.

Arched culvert pipe varied with its bidders. Dub Ross was awarded the 24-inch DIA 28x20 16 gauge bid while Fensco Inc was awared the 36-inch DIA 43x27 16 gauge and 48-inch DIA 58x36 12 gauge bids. Metal Culverts, Inc. was awarded the 60-inch DIA 72x44 10 gauge and 72-inch DIA 85x59 8 gauge bids.

12 to 15-inch polypropylene culvert pipe was awarded to The Railroad Yard, Inc. Dub Ross Co. was awared the 18, 42, 48 and 60-inch pipe while Fensco Inc. won the bid for 21-inch and 36-inch pipe. DP Supply won the 24-inch pipe bid and Winsupply of Bartlesville won the 30-inch pipe bid.

Tank car culverts say bid for 5, 6 and 7-foot DIA's to Sunbelt Equipment & Supply. The 6-feet and 6-inch DIA bid and the 8 and 10-foot DIA's went to The Railroad Yard Inc.

Grader blades per foot ($9.75) and per blade ($68.25) went to Dub Ross Co.

New and used guardrail materials (along with accessories) alternated between Fensco Inc. and The Railroad Yard, Inc. The Railroad Yard Inc. was only awared bids for used steel posts, used steel blocks and used guardrails as most of the newer items were awarded to Fensco.

The solo-bidder Anchor Stone Company won the bids for ice control materials. Meanwhile Wright Asphalt Products Company won every liquid asphalt bid. Timmons Oil Co. and Yellowhouse Machinery had most of their bids accepted for lubricants, but Cross Oil Co. did manage to have a bid accepted for price per gallon for transmission fluid in the lubricants sections of the bids.

Road signs were nearly given to Vulcan Inc. across the board but Advanced Workzone did muster a win with the 36-inch by 36-inch stop ahead signs for $90 since Vulcan Inc. submitted no bids for that type of road sign. Xcessories Squared Development won the sign post bids.

Lastly, Sunbelt Equipment and Supply won bids for 12 to 18-inch and 60-inch used steel pipe. The Railroad Yard Inc. won the used steel pipe bids for 20 to 48-inch pipe.

These bids have been good since Nov. 1, 2018 and will be good until April 30, 2019.