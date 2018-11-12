Posted: Nov 12, 2018 2:51 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2018 2:51 PM

Ty Loftis

On Sunday afternoon, the Osage Veterans Memorial Commission unveiled a memorial honoring Veterans past and present. With more than 200 people in attendance, various speakers spoke on how important the Osage Nation has played in our military heritage.

The monument had been in the works for more than two years, but everyone at the event agrees that it was much needed.

The memorial consists of a tall feather sculpture in the middle with running water and names of Osage Native Americans who have fought and died for our country.