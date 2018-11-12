Posted: Nov 12, 2018 2:55 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2018 5:43 PM

Local and professional dancers will perform in Dancing with Bartlesville Stars in Bartlesville soon. Jean Jensen with the Paths to Independence says the dollars you spend on a ticket will go toward the couple dancers of your choice.

The funds will also go towards the kids enrolled at Paths to Independence in Bartlesville. Most of their budget, Jensen says, operates on salaries because that's where the great need lies.

Jensen says tuition is high at Paths to Independence because they serve kids with autism at a 2 kid to 1 staff member ratio. She says that in order for kids on the autism spectrum to learn is to have a one-to-one teaching which is why the teaching ratio is the way it is at Paths to Independence. That, she says, has proven to be the most successful method.

The Dancing with Bartlesville Stars event will start on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.