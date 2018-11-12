Posted: Nov 12, 2018 8:28 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2018 8:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met Monday evening for a regular scheduled meeting. Superintendent David Cash gave a report in regards to how the students are enjoying school.

Preston Birk of Sanders, Bledsoe and Hewitt took a look at last years financial audit for Pawhuska Public Schools.

High School Principal Lauri Lee gave a presentation on how fewer students are dropping out from previous years.

Lee added that more students are aiming to go to college.

Lastly, the school board approved online concurrent enrollment courses withTEL.

The board’s next regular scheduled meeting is Monday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building.