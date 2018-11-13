Posted: Nov 13, 2018 10:30 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2018 10:31 AM

Max Gross

Newly-elected sheriff Terry Barnett spoke at Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners. Barnett informed the board that she has hired James Winn to serve as the undersheriff. Winn will also serve as the receiving agent for the sheriff’s office.

Barnett also informed the board of repairs that need to be made at the jail.

The commissioners and Barnett shared the concern of contraband potentially coming into the jail rather than things going out. Chairman Doug Sonenberg told the sheriff to check with local vendors about getting repairs made,

In the new business portion of the meeting, a new Emergency Communication District was formed. This is the rebirth of the E911 committee that was formed earlier this year but was found to be against several protocols.

The committee will have three members with representation from Nowata, South Coffeyville and one more official appointed from the communities of either Delaware, Lenapah, Wann or Alluwe. The ECD will meet for the first time on Nov. 19 at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex at 1 p.m.